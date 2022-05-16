STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP woman held in 2013 ganja smuggling case

Dundigal police who were on constant vigil to trace the absconding two accused, got a tip off a few days ago that Jahnavi moved to Narasaraopet.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old advocate turned TDP activist M Jahnavi from Guntur district was arrested by Dundigal police of Cyberabad Commissionerate in connection with a ganja smuggling case. In 2013, police arrested two persons and seized 42 kg of ganja while they were smuggling it from Andhra Pradesh to Shirdi in Maharashtra. On inquiry, Jahnavi and Srinivas revealed that they had played a key role in smuggling ganja and providing other logistics to smugglers. 

Dundigal police who were on constant vigil to trace the absconding two accused, got a tip off a few days ago that Jahnavi moved to Narasaraopet. A special team was deputed to confirm the same and after confirmation, it apprehended her on Sunday. She was later shifted to Dundigal police station. 

After completing the arrest formalities, she was produced before the court. P Ramana Reddy, Inspector of Dundigal, said she was shifted to the women’s prison at Chanchalguda. Another accused in the case Srinivas is still at large.

The police are also planning to seek her custody to interrogate her further in the case as it was found that the gang had successfully smuggled ganja to Shirdi on one occasion and in their second attempt, they were caught. Sources informed that Jahnavi who had been playing an active role in politics for quite some time, is aspiring to contest in the AP Assembly elections in 2024.

