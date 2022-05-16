Telangana state police dept knocks on Cambridge door to help SIs brush up English skills

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, Telangana police department is utilising the services of world famous University of Cambridge to train its personnel in English language skills. As part of this, around 1,200 Sub-Inspectors who joined the department recently are undergoing an online certificate course from the university. On behalf of the department, the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy has initiated this course.

As most of the candidates have Telugu as their medium of instruction in academics and also prefer to write the examinations in Telugu, the academy has decided to emphasise on English language skills. Moreover as most of the communication in the department, including preparation of documents like remand report, case diary, charge sheet and others as a part of their investigation are to be submitted in the courts is predominantly in English, focus on the language has become inevitable.

V V Srinivasa Rao, Director of TSPA, says the recent batch of SIs who were inducted to the department during the Covid pandemic lost on this important aspect of learning. So to make up for the loss, the academy has approached University of Cambridge for an online certification course. As a result, the candidates are enrolled for a course which can be completed in nine to 12 months.

“Since we have a big number of candidates in one batch, the university made certain customisations for the candidates. They will be provided with teaching aids, online interactions, tests, material for preparation and many other benefits. In addition, moderators can be arranged through local resources,” he added.

Valid for lifetime

Each candidate is given an individual ID, through which he or she can access the course any time and complete it. The biggest advantage of this certification is that it is valid for lifetime, said Srinivas Rao. The university is also offering the course for the Police Department at a nominal price and has even offered a good discount as well, he informed.