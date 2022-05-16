Third line works on crucial railways routes in Telangana right on track

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: The rail network in the State is set for a major boost with work on the third line the on Kazipet-Balharshah and Kazipet-Vijayawada sections, covering erstwhile Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam, progressing at a brisk pace.The third line project in the Grand Trunk route Kazipet-Balharshah project has taken another crucial step with the completion of both the third line as well as electrification works between Potkapalli - Mandamarri -- a distance of 64 km.

The section between Kazipet-Balharshah is a vital rail link situated along the Grand Trunk Route connecting northern parts with the southern region of the country. This route has been witnessing continuous growth of both passenger and freight traffic, leading to oversaturation.

To decongest this vital section, tripling works between Raghavapuram-Mandamarri, a distance of 33 km, had been completed in 2016. To further ease the traffic, tripling and electrification works on the remaining stretch of Kazipet-Balharshah section, a distance of 202 km (Telangana-159 km and Maharashtra 43 km) were sanctioned in 2015-16 with an estimated cost of Rs 2,063 crore.

Commissioning of the third line of this stretch will further decongest the route for both freight and passenger trains. Completion of Kazipet-Balharshah tripling project will facilitate handling of more trains effectively.

Accordingly, execution of third line works of the entire project is being taken up simultaneously in different sections and works in the remaining stretches in both Telangana and Maharashtra state are progressing at a fast pace. Meanwhile, works on Uppal - Hasanparthy, Potkapalli - Bisugir Sharif are being carried out.

This is also a crucial route for several trains heading towards AP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. The Railways have commissioned this project with an outlay of Rs 1,953 crore for a distance of 203 km.



Maximum speed increased

Meanwhile, the SCR has enhanced the maximum speed limits to 130 kmph along the Balharshah to Kazipet (234 route km) and Kazipet - Vijayawada - Gudur- (510 route km). Already, the maximum speed limits in the high-density network between Secunderabad - Kazipet (132 km distance) had been enhanced to 130 kmph.

Based on the improvements done by the zone, the RDSO, Lucknow, conducted oscillation trials through Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run consisting of instrumented coaches of all classes last year. During this check, in addition to track parameters, other areas like signalling aspect, traction distribution equipment, locomotive and coach fitness were also checked and recorded.