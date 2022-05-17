STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AICC in-charge Tagore voices concern over paddy losses in Telangana

Expressing concern over paddy damages due to untimely rains, AICC in-charge B Manickam Tagore asked the Telangana government why paddy procurement was being delayed. 

Published: 17th May 2022 09:20 AM

B Manickam Tagore

AICC incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over paddy damages due to untimely rains, AICC in-charge B Manickam Tagore asked the Telangana government why paddy procurement was being delayed. 

In a series of tweets, the AICC Telangana in-charge said: “Why had paddy procurement been delayed, and why are tarpaulin covers not being provided when it was known that Telangana was going to receive rainfall this week? Will the ruling party at least wake up now and work for the people instead of fighting for power? Why are TRS ministers not supervising procurement processes?”

