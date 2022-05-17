Farmers in Telangana block road after rain drenches yield

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Unseasonal rain and gusty wind, on Monday, caused damage to the paddy stocks at procurement centres in Adilabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts. This has infuriated farmers as their produce has been lying out in open due to the delay in procurement process.

In Jannaram mandal, farmers from Mohammadabad, Chintaguda, Rotiguda, Thimmappur, Rampur, Thapalpur and various other villages blocked Adilabad-Mancherial road near Thapalpur check post. “As there has been a long delay in paddy procurement, the authorities should’ve provided either gunny bags or polythene covers to thousands of farmers who have brought their produce to the procurement centres across the State,” a protesting farmer said.

Another protestor said the farmers had been suffering severe losses as they were being robbed of 7 kg paddy on each quintal. “Some officials are colluding with millers to inflict severe losses by cutting farmers’ grain,” he alleged.Later, Mancherial Collector Bharathi Holikheri conducted a surprise inspection of IKP and PACS centres in Tapalapur and Thimmappur villages in Jannaram mandal.