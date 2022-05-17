STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State Congress urges Rahul Gandhi to begin padayatra from Telangana state

BJP, TRS trying to divert attention away from W’gal Declaration: Revanth

Published: 17th May 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Congress executive committee on Monday adopted a resolution requesting senior AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi to begin his proposed padayatra from Telangana. During a meeting held in Hyderabad, the party leaders also decided to conduct a 30-day Rythu Rachha Banda programme from May 21.“We have adopted a resolution in today’s meeting requesting Rahul Gandhi to start his padayatra from Telangana. We will send formal letters to AICC president Sonia Gandhi and to Rahul Gandhi in this regard,” TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said.It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi decided to undertake country-wide padayatra at the party meeting held in Udaipur recently.

Speaking with the media persons after the executive committee meeting, Revanth Reddy said that they would conduct Rythu Raccha Banda programme from May 21 to propagate the ‘Warangal Declaration’. “Around 400 key leaders would tour in 12,000 Gram Panchayats. Each leader would visit 30 to 40 Gram Panchayats.  The party would put up flexies,  highlighting the Warangal Declaration at all the 34,684 polling booths across the State,” he said.  

The Congress leaders would also put up banners at belt shops, wine shops and toddy shops that have come up during the eight-year TRS rule during Raccha Banda programme. On the Telangana foundation day on June 2, the Congress cadre would organise ‘Dappu Chatimpu’ to create awareness among farmers on Warangal Declaration.

Revanth Reddy alleged that BJP and TRS were indulging in mudslinging against each other only to divert people’s attention from the ‘Warangal Declaration’. The TPCC chief alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah who talked about the corruption of TRS government was not ordering any probe into it. In fact, Amit Shah was extending support to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he alleged.

