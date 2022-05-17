STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court pulls up govt for not stopping construction of  building on agriculture land

Counsel for the petitioner stated the construction was taken up in the survey numbers of lands in Malreddypally and Tandur without even obtaining layout clearance from Tandur Municipality.

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government on why it had not initiated measures to prevent a private educational trust from construction work on agricultural land in Tandur in violation of revenue rules.

A bench issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, District Collector, Vikarabad, Commissioner, Tandur Municipality, sub-registrar, Tandur, and Ramesh, Managing Director of Vidya Vikas Samithi Trust, Tandur, who is accused of carrying out the construction work in agricultural asking them to respond within four weeks.

The court issued the notices on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Thatikonda Swapna Parimal, Municipal Chairperson of Tandur Municipality, Vikarabad district in which she informed that Vidya Vikas Samithi Trust was constructing a building on 33 acres without getting the land converted from agriculture to non-agriculture and sought steps for its demolition.

Counsel for the petitioner stated the construction was taken up in the survey numbers of lands in Malreddypally and Tandur without even obtaining layout clearance from Tandur Municipality, as required under the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 and the rules framed under it.
 

