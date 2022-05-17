STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Thunderstoms and gales ravage paddy stocks in Telangana 

If the procurement process were faster, the paddy could have been saved, say farmers

Published: 17th May 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer tries to collect the paddy washed away due to rain in Makloor mandal of Nizamabad district on Monday

A farmer tries to collect the paddy washed away due to rain in Makloor mandal of Nizamabad district on Monday

By Naveen kumar tallam and MVK Sastry
Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/JAGTIAL/NIZAMABAD/ KAMAREDDY: Sudden and unexpected thunderstorm — the unwelcome visitor at this time of year — has damaged paddy brought to procurement centres by farmers in Rajanna-Siriclla, Jagtial, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

Rain, accompanied by gales, descended on the four districts in the early hours of Monday. The paddy stacked up for procurement by the State government were damaged as the tarpaulins which the farmers used to cover the paddy, were blown away. Rains were reported in Korutla, Raikal and Medipalli mandals. 

In the Rajanna-Sircilla district due to thunderstorms, farmers faced similar fate. At Nagaram village in Konaraopet mandal, rain washed away paddy. Farmers complained that had the procurement been done faster, they would have escaped the fury of nature. On Vemulawada-Korutla road, farmers staged a protest.
MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on learning about the ravage done by the rain, reviewed the situation with the district Collector Anuraag Jayanti over telephone. 

In the neigbouring Nizamabad and Kamaredddy districts, 22 mandals experienced rainfall. As against the district average rainfall of 40mm,Tadwai recorded 99.2mm and the lowest rainfall was reported from Nizamsagar which was 8.1 mm. Ten mandals received more than 40mm of rainfall. Bibipet Mandal received 88mm rainfall which was the second-highest.

Due to the sudden rains, paddy stocks were damaged at paddy purchase centres at Makloor, Nandipet, Indalwai and several other mandals in the district. At the MEPMA paddy purchase centre at the Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard, more than 400 quintals of paddy was damaged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp