Thunderstoms and gales ravage paddy stocks in Telangana 

Naveen kumar tallam and MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA/JAGTIAL/NIZAMABAD/ KAMAREDDY: Sudden and unexpected thunderstorm — the unwelcome visitor at this time of year — has damaged paddy brought to procurement centres by farmers in Rajanna-Siriclla, Jagtial, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

Rain, accompanied by gales, descended on the four districts in the early hours of Monday. The paddy stacked up for procurement by the State government were damaged as the tarpaulins which the farmers used to cover the paddy, were blown away. Rains were reported in Korutla, Raikal and Medipalli mandals.

In the Rajanna-Sircilla district due to thunderstorms, farmers faced similar fate. At Nagaram village in Konaraopet mandal, rain washed away paddy. Farmers complained that had the procurement been done faster, they would have escaped the fury of nature. On Vemulawada-Korutla road, farmers staged a protest.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on learning about the ravage done by the rain, reviewed the situation with the district Collector Anuraag Jayanti over telephone.

In the neigbouring Nizamabad and Kamaredddy districts, 22 mandals experienced rainfall. As against the district average rainfall of 40mm,Tadwai recorded 99.2mm and the lowest rainfall was reported from Nizamsagar which was 8.1 mm. Ten mandals received more than 40mm of rainfall. Bibipet Mandal received 88mm rainfall which was the second-highest.

Due to the sudden rains, paddy stocks were damaged at paddy purchase centres at Makloor, Nandipet, Indalwai and several other mandals in the district. At the MEPMA paddy purchase centre at the Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard, more than 400 quintals of paddy was damaged.