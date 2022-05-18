STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adilabad mini-airport appears on the horizon

A feasibility survey was conducted by officials of the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh for the proposed mini-airport and the report sent to the Union government. 

airport, flight, aeroplane

Image used for representational purpose. . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: With the Government of India, through its wholly-owned subsidiary the Cement Corporation of India, calling e-tendering for the machinery of the defunct cement factory, buzz over a proposed mini-airport in Adilabad town getting approval from the Centre is gaining intensity.

As per the notification issued by the CCI, e-tenders can be sent from May 5 to May 23 and the bids would be opened after 120 days. Residents believe that if the mini-airport is indeed sanctioned, it would mean curtains down for the cement factory. The site of the proposed airport is near the now-defunct cement factory and the smoke arising from the latter would obscure the runway, making taking-off or landing of aircraft difficult. 

Also, the airport would require around 1,550 acres while the land available is just 369 acres. It is believed that the land belonging to the cement factory would be utilised for the airport. A feasibility survey was conducted by officials of the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh for the proposed mini-airport and the report sent to the Union government. 

After the formation of Telangana, the State government planned to go ahead with the mini-airport because of the favourable climatic conditions and Adilabad town being centrally located to connect North and South Indian States. 

