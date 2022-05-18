STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhongir Anganwadi worker’s daughter conquers Mt Everest

It is learnt that Anvitha will reach the Everest base camp on May 18 and after finishing other formalities will be reaching Hyderabad by month-end. 

Published: 18th May 2022 04:33 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old mountaineer from Telangana, Padamati Anvitha Reddy, who is the daughter of an Anganwadi worker, successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest on May 16. She reached the 8848.86 metre summit by climbing from the South Col Route. Anvitha is from Bhongir and currently works as an instructor in the Rock Climbing School, Bhongir. 

Her father Madhusudhan Reddy is a farmer while her mother Chandrakala Padamati worked in the Anganwadi school at Bhongir. It is learnt that Anvitha will reach the Everest base camp on May 18 and after finishing other formalities will be reaching Hyderabad by month-end. 

Anvitha Reddy

Atchuta Rao Boppana whose company Anvitha Group (Building Happiness) sponsored her journey, congratulated Anvitha for reaching the summit of Mount Everest. “The organisation is inspired by values and the achievements like that of Anvitha Reddy’s. We salute the undying spirit of women who undertake such challenges,” he said.

Reached on May 16

Anvitha began her journey to the summit on April 17 from Everest Base camp which is at an altitude of 5,300 metre. After nearly two weeks, on May 12, she began the journey for the summit by going through four camps at different altitudes. Eventually on May 15, she along with her Sherpa guide reached the summit on May 16, 9.30 am

