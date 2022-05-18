STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR slept as ryots suffered, says Revanth

The stated aim of the Rachabanda is to mobilise the unemployed youth in the State and pressurise the TRS government to issue more than one lakh job notifications. 

Published: 18th May 2022 05:01 AM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy took to twitter on Tuesday to criticise Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for returning to Hyderabad after confining himself to his farmhouse for 16 days at a time when sudden and unexpected rains damaged paddy brought by farmers to IKP centres. Revanth said that while the Chief Minister was resting in his farmhouse, farmers were forced to watch helplessly as sudden rains damaged their paddy heaps due to lack of tarpaulin sheets at IKP centres. 

Meanwhile, to continue pressure on the State government over rising unemployment, the Youth Congress has decided to hold ‘Nirudyoga Rachabanda’ on June 5 across the State. The stated aim of the Rachabanda is to mobilise the unemployed youth in the State and pressurise the TRS government to issue more than one lakh job notifications. 

