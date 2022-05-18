STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR leads Telangana delegation to the UK, Davos

Team to showcase TS as best investment destination, woo pharma, food biz leaders

Published: 18th May 2022 05:06 AM

TRS working president and Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be leading a delegation to the United Kingdom and Davos starting from May 18 to 26. During his official visit, Rama Rao will be attending a series of meetings with the leadership of several renowned companies and two roundtables organised by UK India Business Council (UKIBC) in the UK. 

Rama Rao will also interact with a few prominent pharma, food processing and automotive industry leaders. During the visit, the delegation will showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies. Later, the Minister will attend the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting from May 22 to 26 in Davos. 

Before his departure, Rama Rao took to Twitter and said, “Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organized by UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum from 22-26th May. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead.”

Referring to Rama Rao, Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum said: “Your leadership in transforming Telangana into a technology powerhouse is noteworthy. Telangana’s role will be crucial in making India the global hub for innovation and technology.”

Rama Rao will be a part of multiple panel discussions organised by WEF and by other participants to highlight Telangana’s prowess at the global level in investment attraction and the citizen-centric policy frameworks being adopted.

He will meet over 35 business leaders from across the globe on the sidelines of the event in bilateral meetings to discuss the potential of growth and the ease of doing business in Telangana. Telangana has also set up a state-of-the-art lounge in Davos where it will host several of the world’s leaders, showcase to the global audience the life and growth opportunities in the State, and hold discussions on important topics for India and the world to ponder on.

Busy days ahead for Minister & his team

■  TS team to interact with prominent pharma, food processing and automotive industry leaders. 
■  Showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies. 
■  KTR to meet over 35 business leaders and discuss potential of growth and the EoDB in TS.  He will be a part of multiple panel discussions organised by WEF to highlight TS prowess at the global level

