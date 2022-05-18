STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PFC, REC refuse to release loan amounts, Telangana mulls legal action 

The government considers the loan turndown to be in violation of the tripartite agreement it had signed with them.

Published: 18th May 2022 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

 HYDERABAD: Stung by the refusal to release balance loan amounts to fund irrigation projects, the State government is considering initiating legal action against two financial institutions — Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd (REC). The government considers the loan turndown to be in violation of the tripartite agreement it had signed with them. After the Union Finance Ministry refused to give permission to the State government to raise open market borrowings, it is now the turn of PFC and REC to back out on releasing the loan amounts.

The State government had signed a tripartite agreement with these financial institutions for the construction of several irrigation projects in the past. Though PFC and REC released around 90 per cent loan amounts as per the agreement, they decided not to release the balance amounts until the State government obtains clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to government sources, the PFC and REC stopped releasing the loan amounts in April this year. The State government proposed to raise Rs 37,737 crore from the PFC of which it released Rs 33,079 crore so far. Likewise, as against the agreed loan amount of Rs 30,536 crore, the REC has so far released only Rs 12,742 crore. The Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation (TWRDC) also entered into an agreement to raise a loan of Rs 13,516 crore. But it has received only Rs 12,239 crore till March, 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp