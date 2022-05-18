STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC allows Karvy MD to file petition seeking bail

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted a huge relief to Karvy Stock Broking Limited managing director C Parthasarthy.

Published: 18th May 2022 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday granted a huge relief to Karvy Stock Broking Limited(KSBL) managing director C Parthasarthy by quashing the remand order passed by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge-cum-Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him.

Justice K Lakshman of the High Court said that the petitioner (Parthasarthy) was free to file a fresh bail application under Section 167(2) of CrPC before the designated court in Hyderabad which in turn has to evaluate the petition.

The judge said that a complaint or a report cannot be considered a definitive one until the investigation is concluded. The inquiry in this instance is apparently incomplete, and the statutory term of 60 days had lapsed on March 21, 2022. As a result, the petitioner is entitled to statutory bail under Section 167(2) of the CrPC in the absence of a comprehensive investigation and the filing of a final complaint. 

The respondent authority, the Enforcement Directorate, has lodged three separate Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIR) against KSBL for money laundering under the PMLA. The charges against KSBL and the petitioner included diversion of enormous amounts of clients’ cash through shell companies, resulting in massive losses for investors.

It was also claimed that the clients’ money was misappropriated using KSBL-created shell companies and transferred to the petitioner and his family members.The petitioner was arrested and sent to judicial remand for the alleged crimes.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karvy Stock Broking Limited Prevention of Money Laundering Act
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp