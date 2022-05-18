STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ujjal Bhuyan becomes new Chief Justice of Telangana HC

Justice Bhuyan was designated senior advocate in 2010 by the Gauhati High Court and was appointed additional advocate general of Assam in 2011.

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will be the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana, has recommended his elevation while transferring the incumbent, Satish Chandra Sharma to Delhi High Court as the Chief Justice. Ujjal Bhuyan, who was a judge of Bombay High Court for two years, was transferred to Telangana High Court and he took oath on October 22 last year.

Justice Bhuyan obtained his LLB degree from the Government Law College, Guwahati and LLM from Guwahati University. He enrolled at the Bar in 1991 and practised before the principal seat of the Gauhati High Court. He also practised before the Central Administrative Tribunal, Guwahati Bench, and the Assam Board of Revenue.

He was standing counsel of the Income Tax Department for 16 years, starting as junior standing counsel in May 1995 before being appointed senior standing counsel in 2008. He was the additional government advocate, Meghalaya, in the principal seat of the Gauhati HC from April 2002 to October 2006.

Justice Bhuyan was designated senior advocate in 2010 by the Gauhati High Court and was appointed additional advocate general of Assam in 2011. He was elevated as additional judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011, and was made a permanent judge on March 20, 2013.

