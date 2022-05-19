STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
110-year-old activist praises Telangana green drive

The Chief Minister felicitated Thimmakka and lauded her unwavering dedication and commitment to nature.

Published: 19th May 2022

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Eminent environmentalist and conservationist, 110-year-old S Thimmakka, aged 110 years met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday. Thimmakka, a Padma Awardee, reached Pragathi Bhavan for a courtesy call and to congratulate the Telangana government for its efforts at improving the green cover in the State.

The Chief Minister felicitated Thimmakka and lauded her unwavering dedication and commitment to nature. He introduced her and shared her inspiring story to all the Ministers and public representatives present.

Expressing her happiness, Thimmakka said that Telangana was doing well in terms of agriculture and forest conservation. She told the Chief Minister that whatever plant was needed by the government, she would provide it as she was keen to do her bit for the cause of nature conservation and Haritha Haram.

