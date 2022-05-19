STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao dispatches Special Chief Secretary, Finance to Delhi

Sources said that the Chief Minister may also go to Delhi next week for a follow-up. Rao is also expected to extend support to the agitating farmers in Punjab.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As a last ditch effort to get permission for open market borrowings, Special Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao will be leaving for Delhi on Thursday to meet officials concerned in the Ministry of Finance.

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the Special Chief Secretary to go to Delhi and meet the officials of the Finance Ministry. It may be recalled that the Union Finance Ministry refused to give permission to the State to raise FRBM loans. It remains to be seen whether the Finance Ministry would give permission to the State government to raise loans.

Sources said that the Chief Minister may also go to Delhi next week for a follow up. Rao is also expected to extend support to the agitating farmers in Punjab. “The CM’s tour to Delhi is not yet finalised. He may go to Delhi next week,” a TRS leader told Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of Finance Delhi
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp