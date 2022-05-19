K Chandrasekhar Rao dispatches Special Chief Secretary, Finance to Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a last ditch effort to get permission for open market borrowings, Special Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao will be leaving for Delhi on Thursday to meet officials concerned in the Ministry of Finance.

According to sources, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the Special Chief Secretary to go to Delhi and meet the officials of the Finance Ministry. It may be recalled that the Union Finance Ministry refused to give permission to the State to raise FRBM loans. It remains to be seen whether the Finance Ministry would give permission to the State government to raise loans.

Sources said that the Chief Minister may also go to Delhi next week for a follow up. Rao is also expected to extend support to the agitating farmers in Punjab. “The CM’s tour to Delhi is not yet finalised. He may go to Delhi next week,” a TRS leader told Express.