STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy uses the ‘V word’ to lash out at Revanth

Reacting to the TPCC chief’s comments, Rajeshwar Reddy said that Rythu Bima would be given to those who die of electric shock or pass away due to natural causes. 

Published: 19th May 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy described PCC chief A Revanth Reddy as a “vedhava” (useless person) several times during his presser on Wednesday. 

Rajeshwar Reddy accused Revanth of deliberately misinterpreting Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy’s statement that over 80,000 farmers received Rythu Bima and terming these deaths as suicides. 

Reacting to the TPCC chief’s comments, Rajeshwar Reddy said that Rythu Bima would be given to those who die of electric shock or pass away due to natural causes.  He then added that the State government would pay Rythu Bima amount in case Revanth Reddy died. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rythu Bandhu Samithi Palla Rajeshwar Reddy
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp