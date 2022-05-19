Palla Rajeshwar Reddy uses the ‘V word’ to lash out at Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy described PCC chief A Revanth Reddy as a “vedhava” (useless person) several times during his presser on Wednesday.

Rajeshwar Reddy accused Revanth of deliberately misinterpreting Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy’s statement that over 80,000 farmers received Rythu Bima and terming these deaths as suicides.

Reacting to the TPCC chief’s comments, Rajeshwar Reddy said that Rythu Bima would be given to those who die of electric shock or pass away due to natural causes. He then added that the State government would pay Rythu Bima amount in case Revanth Reddy died.