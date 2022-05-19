PM Modi to attend ISB function in Hyderabad on May 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Hyderabad on May 26, to attend the Annual Day celebrations of the Indian School of Business in Gachibowli. The BJP State leadership is planning to hold internal party meetings with the PM during his visit.

The BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah visited Telangana earlier this month. Now, with the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit, the spirits of BJP cadre are high. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay has planned a grand reception for the PM at Begumpet airport.

He has also planned to host a meeting with all senior party leaders in the presence of Modi on the day of his visit. Sanjay has sent a tentative plan of political events to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval. BJP is also planning to paint the town saffron with flexis and hoardings for Modi’s visit.