Telangana High Court notice over lake encroachments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the state government in two taken up PILs which concerned the construction of 37 ML Sewerage Treatment Plant within the Full tank level area of Amber Lake near Adithyanagar in Kukatpally and the rampant illegal constructions within the Chinnarayuni Lake at Alwal in Secunderabad.

The Court issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Secretaries of Environment and Forest, Revenue, Irrigation departments, Commissioner GHMC, Managing Director, HMDA, Telangana Pollution Control Board, District Collector, Medchal Malkajgiri, directing them to respond to the content of the Suo Motu Taken up PILs within four weeks and adjourned the petitions to a date to be decided after Summer Vacation.

While one petition claimed that the lake at Alwal was stinking to high heavens with the GHMC and PCB officials turning a blind eye to the problem, the other one dealt with the construction of a Sewerage Treatment Plant within the full tank level of Amberpet lake which is in violation of the rules in force. At both the places, the residents’ health was being endangered all because the officials were not showing any interest in curbing the illegal constructions, the petitions argued.