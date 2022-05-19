STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Trespass case against Labour Minister Malla Reddy’s kin

Ten accused have been arrested, while others are absconding. Police said Srinivas Reddy was not present at the spot at time of the incident and his role is being probed.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ch Malla Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Petbasheerabad police registered a case against a group of persons including Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s relative M Srinivas Reddy, on charges of trespassing into a land at Gundlapochampally and attacking the guards on the land.

Ten accused have been arrested, while others are absconding. Police said Srinivas Reddy was not present at the spot at time of the incident and his role is being probed. S Ramesh, Inspector of Petbasheerabad said they are verifying how Srinivas Reddy is connected to the incident and probing his role in it.
Srinivas Reddy’s wife is Municipal Chairperson of Gundlapochampally. 

Police said there is an ongoing dispute over a land at Gundlapochampally between B Mallareddy and S Venu and his brother S Vinod. Recently, B Mallareddy and others were trespassing into the land belonging to Venu and Vinod, creating tension. 

On Monday night, a group of persons armed with sticks, barged into the land, damaged the fence and marking stones. When the guards posted there asked questions, the group pounced on them and attacked them, badly injuring two of the three guards.

As the victims alerted police, patrol teams rushed to the spot. Seeing the cops arrive, the group fled from the place. In the process one of the guards Alexander caught an attacker, who identified himself as Yadagiri of Balanagar and that they they were sent by Srinivas Reddy. Police shifted the injured guards to hospital and later registered a case on a complaint from a guard Alexander and started an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ch Malla Reddy Srinivas Reddy
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp