Trespass case against Labour Minister Malla Reddy’s kin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Petbasheerabad police registered a case against a group of persons including Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy’s relative M Srinivas Reddy, on charges of trespassing into a land at Gundlapochampally and attacking the guards on the land.

Ten accused have been arrested, while others are absconding. Police said Srinivas Reddy was not present at the spot at time of the incident and his role is being probed. S Ramesh, Inspector of Petbasheerabad said they are verifying how Srinivas Reddy is connected to the incident and probing his role in it.

Srinivas Reddy’s wife is Municipal Chairperson of Gundlapochampally.

Police said there is an ongoing dispute over a land at Gundlapochampally between B Mallareddy and S Venu and his brother S Vinod. Recently, B Mallareddy and others were trespassing into the land belonging to Venu and Vinod, creating tension.

On Monday night, a group of persons armed with sticks, barged into the land, damaged the fence and marking stones. When the guards posted there asked questions, the group pounced on them and attacked them, badly injuring two of the three guards.

As the victims alerted police, patrol teams rushed to the spot. Seeing the cops arrive, the group fled from the place. In the process one of the guards Alexander caught an attacker, who identified himself as Yadagiri of Balanagar and that they they were sent by Srinivas Reddy. Police shifted the injured guards to hospital and later registered a case on a complaint from a guard Alexander and started an investigation.