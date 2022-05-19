TRS picks 2 businessmen, media baron for vacant RS seats

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending days of speculation, the ruling TRS on Wednesday announced the candidates for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats. Of the three candidates, one is a media baron and the other two are businessmen.

The candidates are: Telangana Publications chairman D Damodar Rao, Gayatri Group of Companies managing director Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Hetero Group chairman B Parthasarathi Reddy. Of the three vacant seats, there will be a byelection for one that had been vacated by Banda Prakash. Ravichandra is the candidate for this seat. The remaining two seats, to be vacated by D Srinivas and V Lakshmikantha Rao, have been given to Damodar Rao and Parthasarathi Reddy. These two seats have a full term.

Parthasarathi Reddy, a scientist, is the founder of Hetero Group, which is one of the top pharma companies in the country. He is among the 10 billionaires from Hyderabad, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2021 and he provides drinking water in rural areas through Sai Spoorthy Trust.

The State government presented the Best Management award to him in 2017.On the flip side, the IT Department, suspecting tax evasion, conducted searches at several premises of Hetero in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Vaddiraju Ravichandra is into granite business and is the managing director of Gayatri Group of Companies, with operations in Khammam and Warangal districts. Ravichandra is a relative of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. Ravichandra defected to TRS from the Congress in 2018.