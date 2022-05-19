STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS picks 2 businessmen, media baron for vacant RS seats

The remaining two seats, to be vacated by D Srinivas and V Lakshmikantha Rao, have been given to Damodar Rao and Parthasarathi Reddy. These two seats have a full term.

Published: 19th May 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

By V V Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ending days of speculation, the ruling TRS on Wednesday announced the candidates for three vacant Rajya Sabha seats. Of the three candidates, one is a media baron and the other two are businessmen.

The candidates are: Telangana Publications chairman D Damodar Rao, Gayatri Group of Companies managing director Vaddiraju Ravichandra and Hetero Group chairman B Parthasarathi Reddy. Of the three vacant seats, there will be a byelection for one that had been vacated by Banda Prakash. Ravichandra is the candidate for this seat. The remaining two seats, to be vacated by D Srinivas and V Lakshmikantha Rao, have been given to Damodar Rao and Parthasarathi Reddy. These two seats have a full term.

Parthasarathi Reddy, a scientist, is the founder of Hetero Group, which is one of the top pharma companies in the country. He is among the 10 billionaires from Hyderabad, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2021 and he provides drinking water in rural areas through Sai Spoorthy Trust.

The State government presented the Best Management award to him in 2017.On the flip side, the IT Department, suspecting tax evasion, conducted searches at several premises of Hetero in October 2021.

Meanwhile, Vaddiraju Ravichandra is into granite business and is the managing director of Gayatri Group of Companies, with operations in Khammam and Warangal districts. Ravichandra is a relative of Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. Ravichandra defected to TRS from the Congress in 2018.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp