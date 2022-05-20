Gayatri Ravi files papers for RS bypoll  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Thursday filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha bypoll necessitated due to the resignation of Banda Prakash. Ravichandra, also known as Gayatri Ravi, paid floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park and proceeded to file his papers with the returning officer. Ravichandra is into granite business and is the managing director of Gayatri Group of Companies.

He worked for the victory of TRS candidates in Warangal and Khammam elections. Several Ministers, including Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Gangula Kamalakar, E Dayakar Rao, V Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eshwar and Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Rythu Bandhu Samithi State president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and other leaders were present.

BJP criticises KCR’s Rajya Sabha picks

Meanwhile, BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao wondered where the Upper House of Parliament would lead to when industrialists with questionable integrity and those involved in scams were sent to Rajya Sabha.

Commenting on the ruling party’s nominations without naming them, he said that one was the kingpin of granite mafia, another was raided by the Income-Tax Department and hundreds of crores was found while the third was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Chartered Accountant whose job was to arrange funds for the TRS supremo.

Former BJP MLA NVSS Prabhakar also found fault with the choice of candidates for Rajya Sabha, saying that it set a bad precedent though it was an internal matter of the TRS.