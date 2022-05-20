SC likely to hear 2019 Shadnagar encounter killing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Friday the case of alleged encounter of four accused in the gang rape and brutal murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019. The Justice Sirpurkar Commission constituted by the Supreme Court to probe into the alleged encounter, submitted its report in a sealed cover to the apex court in January this year. The veterinarian, 27, was kidnapped, raped and murdered near a toll plaza at Tondupally, Shamshabad and her body was dumped and burnt at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The commission, which is headed by Justice VS Sirpurkar and comprising Justice Rekha P Sondur Baldota and Dr DR Kaarthikeyan as members, submitted its report before the Supreme Court on January 28, 2022.

The commission collected various documents, including investigation records, forensic reports, post-mortem reports, photographs and videos concerning the scene of incident. It held hearings for 47 days between August 21, 2021 and November 15, 2021 and examined 57 witnesses during this period and recorded their evidence.

The hearings were held publicly, following Covid-19 protocols. The advocates of Telangana, police officials involved in the incident and other interested parties took part in the hearings. The commission heard oral arguments from all the advocates from November 16 to 26. It also inspected the various places associated with the incident on December 5, 2021.