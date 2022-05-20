STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railway bags five national performance shields

The SCR will receive five national performance shields — Security Shield, Comprehensive Health Care Shield, Civil Engineering Shield, Stores Shield and Civil Engineering Construction Shield.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) has bagged five All India Performance Efficiency Shields for the year 2021. The shields will be presented to SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, on May 28 at Bhubaneswar Rail Auditorium.  

Arun Kumar Jain, SCR General Manager (in-charge), congratulated the team of officials and staff for their contribution that led to the SCR bagging the five shields.

