Telangana government paves the way to fill 9,168 Group-4 posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is all set for the State government to issue notification for filling up of 9,168 Group-4 posts. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a preparatory meeting at the BRKR Bhavan on Thursday with Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and all Heads of Departments on steps to be taken for issue of Group IV notifications .

The Chief Secretary stated that the government had brought the Presidential Order 2018 with an objective of not only protecting the rights of people of the State but also to reform the functioning of the government.

As per the Presidential Order, 95 per cent of posts are reserved for locals. Recently, the government has started the process of job notifications by issuing notification for filling up 503 posts under Group-I. While the process for police recruitment is underway, clearance has also been given to the education department, the CS said, adding that notification for TET has also been issued.

Somesh Kumar instructed officials to submit all the relevant information, including roster point details to the Public Service Commission by May 29. He directed that all Junior Assistant and equivalent posts in the sanctioned strength should be included and notified for direct recruitment.