Telangana High Court rejects appeal against TSPSC order

The division bench, dismissing his appeal, held the single judge had rightly rejected the petition on the grounds that he had not posse-ssed the requisite qualification.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday upheld a single judge’s dismissal of a writ petition of one Konda Srinivas challenging the rejection of his application for the post of principal in Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TREIS) by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

The division bench, dismissing his appeal, held the single judge had rightly rejected the petition on the grounds that he had not possessed the requisite qualification. “As this court has already dismissed two writ petitions, wherein a similar issue was already adjudicated, we are of the view that no interference is called for in the order passed by the Single Judge,” the division bench said.

The TSPSC had issued a notification in the past inviting applications for the posts of principal in TREIS to which Konda Srinivas responded. However, TSPSC rejected his application on the ground that he did not have the requisite qualification as set out in the notification. Challenging the rejection order, he preferred a writ petition which was dismissed by the Single Judge.

Aggrieved by the said order, he preferred an appeal before the division bench. Counsel for the appellant contended that the single judge, without appreciating the contentions raised by the appellant, had summarily dismissed his application and that his client was eligible as he had not only a Master’s and B.Ed. Degrees but also enough experience.

Telangana State Public Service Commission Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Societies Konda Srinivas
