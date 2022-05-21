STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not done! Poor infra, lack of doctors at AIIMS, Bibinagar anger Harish

Health Minister Harish Rao on Friday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the poor services available at AIIMS, Bibinagar.

A grim-faced Minister Harish Rao at AIIMS, Bibinagar on Friday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Harish Rao on Friday expressed strong dissatisfaction with the poor  services available at AIIMS, Bibinagar. He was visiting the hospital during the inauguration ceremony of other medical services. Harish expressed his shock on learning that no more than 20 in-patients were admitted each day in the hospital. While the Telangana government had given the land and building for the AIIMS project, the Centre was being negligent, Harish alleged.

The Health Minister was also unimpressed with the quality of education being rendered at AIIMS, Bibinagar. Given the state of affairs, Harish said that they allowed AIIMS students to work and pursue their practicals at District Hospital, Bhongir as more patients and procedures were available there. He further questioned the lethargy of the AIIMS centre in recruiting staff doctors.

As against the 187 posts, only 90 are present. In terms of Professors as well, only one-fourth of the total number required are present. In terms of nurses, of 812 nurses needed only 200 are present. He stated he would ask Union Health Minister Mansukh Manadviya to immediately improve the AIIMS set-up in Telangana. The Health Minister then went on to lay the foundation stone for the T-Diagnostic Centre and Space Enhancement Works. 

Comments

