Sports aficionados bask in glory of golden girl Nikhat

NIZAMABAD: Sportspersons and sports aficionados in Nizamabad expressed immense joy and pride in the local girl winning the gold medal in the World Boxing and wished that she brings more joy to the country by emerging as the 2024 Olympic champion. They celebrated Nikhat’s golden effort by bursting firecrackers at the district Collector office grounds on Friday and distributing sweets. They also urged the government to establish a boxing academy in Nizamabad.Encouraged by her father Jameel Ahmed, Nikhat was trained by boxing coach Mohammed Shamshamuddin.“The aim of several boys I have trained was to reach the national level and hope to bag a government job in sports quota. However, Nikhat had always wanted to become a world champion. She has now won a championship with her commitment, dedication and determination,” Shamshamuddin said.

She was a student of Nirmal Hriday and took up boxing from Class VIII, going on to represent the State in national-level tournaments. Four years ago, her family shifted to Hyderabad from Nizamabad and she continued her training in Hyderabad.

Olympic Association Secretary A Lingam has said that due to lack of facilities, Nikhat had shifted to Hyderabad to hone her talent and win more laurels. “She has now become the toast of the nation. Everyone who knows her is basking in her glory. Olympic Association Treasurer Bobbili Narasaiah said that Nikhat had practised in the district Sports Authority ground and is now an inspiration to sports lovers across the country.

Shamshamuddin, who is also the Boxing Association secretary, said: “I told her that she has a golden future ahead of her since very few girls take to boxing and she has immense potential. She accepted my advice and I trained her to spar with boys.This helped her build a strong foundation.”Shamshamuddin has 30 years’ experience as a coach. Such is his dedication that he still coaches youngsters without any salary or reward. He trained a number of sportspersons who have gone on to represent the State at national and world levels.

Several members of the Boxing Association too said that Nizamabad has a number of boxers who have put in hard work. Recently, she and her family members met district Collector C Narayanareddy and sought land in Nizamabad town. Earlier MLC K Kavitha had announced five acres land for a boxing academy which however has not seen light of the day yet.

NIZAMABAD TO GET A SPORTS HALL SOON



NIZAMABAD: District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) J Muthanna on Friday said that the district Collector has cleared a proposal for construction of a sports hall under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme of the Union government. The Union and State governments share the expenditure equally. “The proposal has been cleared by the Collector and we are waiting for the consent of the local MP,” he said.