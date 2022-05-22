STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR predicts ‘something sensational’ on horizon

In Delhi, he was given a tour of Sarvodaya Government School at Motibagh by Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia. 

Published: 22nd May 2022 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Predicting “something sensational” was about to happen in the country, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said that people would certainly witness it in the near future. Rao, who has been making a strong case for the “Telangana model” of development and an alternative agenda for the country, is on a nation-wide tour, as part of which he met former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday. 

During his two-hour long meeting with Yadav, Rao is believed to have discussed the fallout of the UP Assembly elections, possibilities of an alternative alliance, and the role of regional parties in national politics. In Delhi, he was given a tour of Sarvodaya Government School at Motibagh by Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia. 

Later, Rao told the media that it was the first time that he has seen government schools being developed in such an efficient way, and expressed that public school education in Delhi has certainly become a role model for the entire nation. With the TS government announcing the ‘Mana Ooru, Mana Badi’ programme, his comments gained significance.

“I had seen the development of Delhi schools on television, but today I got a chance to come and witness for myself how this transformative change has happened. With the teaching methods adopted here, children are not only getting good marks, but are being groomed to secure good jobs,” Rao opined.

REVANTH STAKES CLAIM TO PROF JAYASHANKAR’S LEGACY FOR CONG
Hyderabad:  Stating that the late Telangana ideologue belongs to the Congress as much as to the people of the State, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday sought to wrest the legacy of Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar for the grand old party alone by announcing that he would be adopting Akkampet, the native village of the late professor. 

Revanth then went on to accuse Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao of deliberately trying to erase the legacy of Professor Jayashankar from the history of Telangana movement by not even erecting a single statue in memory of the Telangana ideologue, who had spearheaded the movement for separate statehood since its inception in 1969. 

