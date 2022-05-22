STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neeraj Panwar’s family demands death sentence for killers

Neeraj was killed by the relatives of Sanjana as she married him against their wishes.

Published: 22nd May 2022

BJP MLA T Raja Singh meets the family members and the wife of the victim Neeraj Panwar. (Photo| Express,Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding justice for the 24-year-old Neeraj Panwar who was killed on Friday, the victim’s family members along with his wife Sanjana Yadav staged a protest in the lanes of Begum Bazar on Saturday. They demanded death penalties for the killers of the retail groundnut businessman.

Neeraj was killed by the relatives of Sanjana as she married him against their wishes. Four suspects have already been taken custody by the police. Demanding capital punishment against the killers, the protesters comprising family members and Sanjana, who was accompanied by her two-and-a-half-month-old baby, raised many slogans saying that the accused deserve the harshest of punishments.

 “Arresting them will only lead to further delay and placing them in jail will not lessen our pain. The only way is to hang them as that is the right punishment for them as the loss we are going through is immeasurable,” the victim’s family members said. 

