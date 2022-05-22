STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Osmania University centre to stifle protests?

OU officials say that the centre has been set up in compliance with the varsity’s Executive Council resolution to prevent any political or religious activities in front of the Arts College.

Published: 22nd May 2022 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 02:36 AM

Osmania University

Osmania University (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Days after blocking a visit by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Osmania University administration inaugurated The Centre for Student Discourses on Saturday where “bonafide students” of the varsity would be allowed to “conduct discussions and debates after taking necessary permission”. This is in continuation of the varsity’s efforts to discourage political activity on campus, and to shift all student meetings from the front of the Arts College to the new centre. 

OU officials say that the centre has been set up in compliance with the varsity’s Executive Council resolution to prevent any political or religious activities in front of the Arts College. In a carefully-worded communique, the University said that the centre, adjacent to the Arts College, can be used for students to hold seminars, meetings, debates, demonstrations and “other democratic activities” on the campus without disturbing the academic ambience in front of the College. Permission will have to be obtained from the offices of Dean of Student Affairs and Director, Estate Cell. 

