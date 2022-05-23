KT Rama Rao adopted Kodangal, look at its plight, says Congress chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to an open debate on the development of Kodangal constituency, which had been adopted by KTR ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls. “Nothing has changed,” he said.

Addressing the farmers of Tunkimetla village in Kodangal on Sunday as part of Rythu Rachabanda, Revanth alleged that despite the Centre giving its approval for Narayanpet-Kodangal lift irrigation scheme, the CM was not sanctioning funds for its construction. He promised that if Congress was voted to power in the State, it would complete the project. He said that the Congress will also complete Vikarabad-Krishna railway works that had been pending for a long time.

He also appealed to the farmers to refuse to repay their crop loans, he said that Congress was going to waive the loans as soon as it was voted to power. He said that the TRS had not taken any steps to develop backward areas after assuming power in the State.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for “ignoring the plight of farmers” in the State and going to Punjab to distribute cheques among kin of farmers who died during the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. He also instructed his party workers to take the contents of the Warangal Declaration to the doorsteps of every farmer, in every village.

Revanth wants land pooling order to go

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, Revanth warned that the Congress would launch a massive agitation in support of the farmers, if the GO for pooling land for laying the Warangal Outer Ring Road was not withdrawn. He also demanded that the CM implement Mission Bhagiratha, 2BHKs, Dalit Bandhu and carry out development works at Akkampally, the native village of Professor Kothapalli Jayashankar in Hanamkonda district.

TPCC chief announces Rs 5 L for star boxer, demands same from KCR

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has sought reward for Nikhat Zareen, who won a gold medal at Women’s World Boxing Championship held recently in Turkey, from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. In his tweet on Sunday, Revanth announced Rs 5 lakh for the boxing champion as a token of appreciation for her remarkable achievement on behalf of State Congress. Revanth said that her journey from Nizamabad to Istanbul will inspire many.