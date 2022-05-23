IT and Industries Minister KTR heads to Davos from London

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After back-to-back meetings with various global companies in London over the last four days, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao left for the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, on Sunday. He is expected to meet with representatives of several prestigious companies from around the world at the WEF meetings starting Monday.

The three-day World Economic Forum will feature a series of discussions. Rama Rao is then expected to meet with representatives of various companies in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday. Activists with the NRI chapter of the TRS in London and a large number of NRIs bid a farewell to the delegation which left London.