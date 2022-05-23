Next ‘sensation’ will be KCR’s defeat: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement from Delhi that the country was soon going to witness something sensational, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the next ‘sensation’ would be the humiliating defeat of the CM in the next Assembly elections.

Addressing a Rythu Rachabanda programme in his constituency on Sunday, Uttam said farmers who suffered losses due to the policies of the ruling party, would create a sensation by ensuring that all TRS-BJP candidates lost their deposits in the next elections.

Downplaying the meeting between KCR and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, Reddy termed the CM’s visit to a school and Mohalla Clinic in Delhi as all-hype meant to gain political brownie points.