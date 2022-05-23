Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees demand restoration of unions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) are demanding the management to restore the workers’ unions. RTC employees complain that in the absence of unions in the corporation, the officials are harassing staff by not giving leaves and forcing them to work for long hours. They demanded that the unions should be allowed in the TSRTC immediately. Earlier, there were around 13 unions in RTC and were active in addressing the problems of employees.

According to JAC leaders, even as management is taking several measures for the upliftment of the corporation, they are ignoring the welfare of workers and this is affecting employees’ health. “We are receiving several complaints that employees are not being treated well and above all, they are facing harassment,” said a JAC leader.

JAC Vice Chairman K Hanumanthu Mudiraj said that there are a lot of pending issues in RTC which have to be resolved. “To stop harassment of employees, we will be holding black badge protests at all depots/units across the State on May 24,” he said.