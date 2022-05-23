SSC exams begin today in Telangana under CCTV surveillance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a gap of two years due to the pandemic, the State education department is finally ready for the commencement of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, which will begin on Monday. Although the state government conducted SSC examinations in 2020 during the first wave of Covid-19, the government cancelled the examinations after two papers. All the students were promoted without having to write the exams.

The state government did not conduct the examinations in 2021 either. With the impact of Covid-19 waning, the government is now conducting the SSC examinations. The authorities have also decided to hold the exams under CCTV surveillance to prevent malpractice. The TSRTC has been instructed to provide free transportation to all the SSC students.