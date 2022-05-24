Chemo Pharma to invest Rs 100 crore, expand ops in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Spain-headquartered Chemo Pharma has announced investment of over `100 crore for creation of its second-line production of pharmaceutical dosage forms in Hyderabad. In 2021, the company established additional QC and Stability Labs in its facility in Hyderabad and is now gearing up to commence commercial operations utilising the second line production.

The company also plans to initiate a new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient and R&D Centre in Hyderabad along with continuing new product development activities in solids and injectables in Genome Valley.

The announcement was made after IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met Jean Daniel Bonny, Chemo Group R&D director - Pharmaceuticals Generics Business at the World Economic Forum, Davos.

Chemo India Formulation started its operations in Genome Valley, Hyderabad in 2018 with research, development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical finished dosage forms with specialisation in oral dosage formulations. Since then, the company has witnessed tremendous growth and invested around `170 crore till now while creating employment for 270 people.