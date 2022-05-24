STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chugh sees anti-incumbency wave against TRS

Addressing BJP State officer bearers, district president and other leaders here, Chugh said that there was an anti-incumbency against the TRS. 

Published: 24th May 2022 05:28 AM

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh

National BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP general secretary and State party in-charge Tarun Chugh on Monday declared that “KCR-mukt Telangana” was the aim of the BJP. Claiming that the people are vexed with TRS rule, Chugh said that they were looking towards the BJP in Telangana. Addressing BJP State officer bearers, district president and other leaders here, Chugh said that there was an anti-incumbency against the TRS. 

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for distributing cheques to the kin of farmers in Punjab while presenting a picture that everything was fine in Telangana. “Farmers, RTC employees, students, unemployed and others are dying by suicide but KCR tried send a message that all is well in in Telangana,” Sanjay alleged. 

Padayatra 3rd leg from Jun 23 
Sanjay said that he would conduct the third leg of his padayatra from June 23 to July 12 while the fourth leg would be completed by August 4, covering 34 Assembly segments in Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda districts. 

