ISB readies the red carpet for Modi

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business will be rolling out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26. He will preside over the graduation ceremony. This will be the first time that the ISB will hold a joint convocation with students from the Mohali and Hyderabad campuses.

The special ceremony is being organised on the occasion of ISB completing 20 years after its inception in 2001. A total of 10 meritorious students will be felicitated by the PM. The ISB officials stated that while the Chief Minister of Telangana was also invited. He will, instead, depute a senior Cabinet Minister for the ceremony.

“We are honoured to have the Prime Minister at ISB’s 20th year celebrations. He will attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022 on May 26 and address the students of both the Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. The Prime Minister will plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MySatmp and Special cover. He will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence,” said Pillutla Madan, Dean & Professor, ISB.

This is not the first time that the school has invited dignitaries for its major academic milestones, In 2001 its campus was inaugurated by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After the completion of five years, the then PM Manmohan Singh graced the campus. On the occasion of the completion of the 10 and 15 years, the then Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee attended the celebrations.