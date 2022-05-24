Olectra bags Rs 3,675 crore order to supply e-buses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Olectra Greentech Limited has bagged the biggest-ever order, worth `3,675 crore, to supply 2,100 electric buses to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST). Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from BEST after being declared the lowest bidder. This is also the biggest order in India’s electric mobility history. Accordingly, Olectra will supply 2,100 electric buses on the gross cost contract/ Opex model for a period of 12 years.

KV Pradeep, CMD, Olectra Greentech Limited, said: “We are very happy to receive this order from BEST. Running the largest electric bus fleet in India’s financial capital is a matter of pride. We will deliver the buses as per the schedule and will give the best commuting experience to the citizens of Mumbai.” Olectra manufactures 12 meter AC buses to meet this obligation.