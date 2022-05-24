TRS leader accused of grabbing Army jawan’s house

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: An Army soldier has lodged a complaint with the district collector, alleging that his house site has been encroached upon by a TRS leader in Islampur in Echoda mandal in Boath Assembly segment.

The incident came close on the heels of a youth attempting suicide in front of Adilabad MLA’s camp office recently after a TRS activist illegally occupied his house.

The Army jawan Md Akram, who turned up at the public grievance venue at the collector’s office in full military uniform and holding the nation’s Tricolour, explained in his complaint how a TRS worker grabbed his house site with the alleged backing of MLA Rathod Bapu Rao.

He said that even though the gram panchayat had passed a resolution in his favour and took it to the notice of the police, no action had followed, as MLA apparently was backing the TRS activists. The Army jawan had even submitted a memorandum to Mandal level officers and met the Boath MLA but there was no result.