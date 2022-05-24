STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS leader accused of grabbing Army jawan’s house

The incident came close on the heels of a youth attempting suicide in front of Adilabad MLA’s camp office recently after a TRS activist illegally occupied his house.

Published: 24th May 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: An Army soldier has lodged a complaint with the district collector, alleging that his house site has been encroached upon by a TRS leader in Islampur in Echoda mandal in Boath Assembly segment.

The incident came close on the heels of a youth attempting suicide in front of Adilabad MLA’s camp office recently after a TRS activist illegally occupied his house.

The Army jawan Md Akram, who turned up at the public grievance venue at the collector’s office in full military uniform and holding the nation’s Tricolour, explained in his complaint how a TRS worker grabbed his house site with the alleged backing of MLA Rathod Bapu Rao.

He said that even though the gram panchayat had passed a resolution in his favour and took it to the notice of the police, no action had followed, as MLA apparently was backing the TRS activists. The Army jawan had even submitted a memorandum to Mandal level officers and met the Boath MLA but there was no result.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Md Akram Rathod Bapu Rao
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp