STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TS HC directs RPO to issue passport to petitioner

The petitioner filed a plea with the Regional Passport Officer for issue of a passport pursuant to the application dated March 23, 2022.

Published: 24th May 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Justice K Surender of Telangana High Court has directed the Regional Passport Officer to issue a passport to one Katipally Revathi for a period of two years which was kept on hold by the passport office on account of pending criminal proceedings against her. The judge held that after the passport is issued, the petitioner, Revathi, has to deposit it with IV Additional Metropolitan Magistrate- cum-IV Additional Junior Civil Judge at L B Nagar.

Thereafter, if any application is made by the petitioner seeking permission to travel, the same should be disposed off by the Court on merits within two working days, after looking into the exigency of travel. The petitioner filed a plea with the Regional Passport Officer for issue of a passport pursuant to the application dated March 23, 2022.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner is required to travel to the US for attending the convocation of her daughter and since the event is only once after the MS programme is concluded, she intends to travel to the US to witness her daughter receiving the certificates during the Convocation. Standing Counsel for Regional Passport Officer, informed the court that the petitioner has suppressed the fact of pending criminal proceedings against her and therefore a notice has been issued after with-holding the issue of passport. Then, the Court opined that it could direct issuance of the passport for affixed period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Passport TS HC Katipally Revathi
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp