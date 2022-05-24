TS HC directs RPO to issue passport to petitioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Justice K Surender of Telangana High Court has directed the Regional Passport Officer to issue a passport to one Katipally Revathi for a period of two years which was kept on hold by the passport office on account of pending criminal proceedings against her. The judge held that after the passport is issued, the petitioner, Revathi, has to deposit it with IV Additional Metropolitan Magistrate- cum-IV Additional Junior Civil Judge at L B Nagar.

Thereafter, if any application is made by the petitioner seeking permission to travel, the same should be disposed off by the Court on merits within two working days, after looking into the exigency of travel. The petitioner filed a plea with the Regional Passport Officer for issue of a passport pursuant to the application dated March 23, 2022.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner is required to travel to the US for attending the convocation of her daughter and since the event is only once after the MS programme is concluded, she intends to travel to the US to witness her daughter receiving the certificates during the Convocation. Standing Counsel for Regional Passport Officer, informed the court that the petitioner has suppressed the fact of pending criminal proceedings against her and therefore a notice has been issued after with-holding the issue of passport. Then, the Court opined that it could direct issuance of the passport for affixed period.