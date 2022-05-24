STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert

Stating that more young people in the age group 15-29 years are now unemployed in the country resulting in Labour Force Participation (LFPR) for both men and women falling .

Published: 24th May 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Unemployment

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that more young people in the age group 15-29 years are now unemployed in the country resulting in Labour Force Participation (LFPR) for both men and women falling. Santosh Mehrotra, research fellow, IZA Institute of Labour Economics, Bonn, Germany, said that the country is facing a job crisis and unemployment rate has tripled among youths.

Addressing a meeting on “Reversing Structural Retrogression and Joblessness in the Indian Economy: The Role and Components of Industrial Policy” organised by Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Lecture Series on Monday, Santosh said, “The open unemployment rate for youth (15-29 years) from 6.1% to 17.8%. Youth unemployment in India has almost tripled. There is a profound fall in manufacturing employment.” 

Santosh said that services sector jobs drive overall employment growth. “Open unemployment has risen sharply; real wages stagnated between 2011-12 and 2017-18. This was exactly the opposite of the situation prevailing between 2004-05 and 2011-12 when non-agricultural jobs were growing and real wage rates rose sharply for casual and regular workers in rural and urban areas.” CESS Director E Revathi and others were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Labour Force Participation LFPR Santosh Mehrotra Youth Unemployment
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp