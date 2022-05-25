Jagan is ‘bro’, Aditya potential business partner for KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who is in Davos, called AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a “brother” after the duo met in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum summit. The photos of the two went viral as soon as Rama Rao put up the photos on his Twitter and Instagram handles.

But it was Maharashtra the IT Minister appeared keen to be doing business with. He informed Maharashtra Minister AU Thackeray that the two Sta-tes should work together. “Had a great meeting with my brother AP CM @ysjagan Garu”.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao meet on the sidelines of WEF summit in Davos on Tuesday

In another tweet, Rama Rao said: “Pleasure meeting with the youthful & dynamic @AUThackeray? Ji. Discussed wide range of issues on how Telangana & Maharashtra can work together. Stronger the states, stronger the country” (sic).

‘KTR will become PM’

Meanwhile, venture capitalist from New York, Asha Jadeja Motwani tweeted: “20 years from now, don’t be surprised if KTR becomes PM of India. I have never seen a young politician with such clarity of vision and expression. Telangana team is on fire in Davos. They remind me of a silicon valley start up - will likely go back with $billions in future deals”(sic).