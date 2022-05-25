STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Loans not waived, bank accounts of 31 lakh ryots blocked: Uttam

While loans up to Rs 25,000 were waived in 2020, loans up to Rs 37,000 were cleared in August 2021.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citing reports that some banks have withheld accounts of over 31 lakh farmers across the State for non-payment of the loan dues Nalgonda MP and former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the TRS government for not honouring its promise of waiving crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh. 

Addressing a series of meetings in different villages in the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday, Uttam slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not honouring the promise of waiving crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh even after being in power for over eight years. The Congress leader said that with less than a fortnight left for the commencement of the Kharif season, bank accounts of lakhs of farmers who took crop loans in the past have reportedly been suspended. 

“It means that these farmers would not be eligible for fresh crop loans for the Kharif season,” Uttam said, recalling that the TRS government had promised in 2018 Assembly elections that it would waive crop loans up to Rs 1 lakh.

“So far, only two instalments have been cleared. While loans up to Rs 25,000 were waived in 2020, loans up to Rs 37,000 were cleared in August 2021. Of the 36.68 lakh farmers eligible for loan waiver up to Rs  1 lakh, only 5.66 lakh have benefited and bank accounts of the remaining 31.02 lakh have been kept on hold due to non-payment,” Uttam said.

Figures speak 
■  Rs 20,164.20 crore allocated in annual budgets since 2018 for waiver of crop loans, but the State government has released only Rs 1,171.38 crore in two instalments 
■  Of the 36.68 lakh farmers eligible for loan waiver up to Rs  1 lakh, only 5.66 lakh have benefited, Uttam said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Uttam Kumar Reddy TRS
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp