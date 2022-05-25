NTR birth centenary: Year-long fete 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday said that the birth centenary celebrations of her father and TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao would be conducted for one year from May 28, 2022. Purandeswari said that the celebrations would begin at NTR Ghat at 7.30 am on May 28 with the screening of a short film “NTR Mahonnathuda”.

She said that the celebrations would be conducted in Hyderabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Khammam, Tirupati, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and other cities in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.As part of the year-long celebrations, cine artistes, politicians and prominent persons in various fields would be felicitated. For conducting various programmes, NT Sata Jayanti Utsava Samithi has been constituted with veteran film director K Raghavendra Rao as its honorary president.