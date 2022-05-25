Revanth now under fire from Congress for Reddy-Velama remarks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after being targeted by TRS leaders, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy is now facing the wrath of Congress leaders for his “Reddy-Velama” remarks. Differing with Revanth Reddy, AICC Programmes Implementation Committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday said that the Congress belonged to all castes and Velamas too have contributed to the growth of the party.

Speaking to reporters here, Maheswar Reddy recalled that GV Sudhakar Rao, M Satyanarayana Rao, Jalagam Vengala Rao, J Chokkarao and other Velamas strengthened the Congress. In a remark that appeared to be pointed at the duration of Revanth’s association with the party, Maheswar Reddy said that those who joined Congress recently may not be aware of the party’s culture. “The Congress is known for social justice,” he said, adding that he would consider Revanth Reddy’s comments as his personal point of view.

Meanwhile, MLA and former Minister Danam Nagender alleged that some politicians were trying to bring caste-based politics in the State. He recalled that of the 17 Chief Ministers of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, 12 were from one particular caste. “It is shameful for Revanth Reddy to wish that only one caste ruled the state,” Nagender said and wondered why senior leaders in the Congress were not speaking against the TPCC chief’s remarks. Meanwhile, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy was a “blackmailer”. The Minister said that he extended financial help to Revanth Reddy for his daughter’s marriage.