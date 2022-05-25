STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rs 1000 crore rail coach factory to come up in Telangana, expected to create 2500 jobs

This investment will be a joint venture between the home-grown Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. and Stadler Rail, with the latter being a majority stakeholder.

Published: 25th May 2022 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Railway, train

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana and Stadler Rail have announced an upcoming rail coach manufacturing unit to be set up in the state. This investment will be a joint venture between the home-grown Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. and Stadler Rail, with the latter being a majority stakeholder.

The joint venture will invest over Rs 1,000 crore over a period of two years into the manufacturing centre. This unit is expected to create employment for over 2,500 people from the state. The centre is set to be of extremely high importance to Stadler and Medha Servo as this will be the primary site of manufacturing for their tenders not only from India, but also for their customers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

IT & Minister KT Rama Rao said, “I am extremely delighted that Stadler chose Hyderabad as their primary location for rail coach manufacturing for the complete APAC region in partnership with Medha Servo. This will show the world the potential that Hyderabad has, to match global investment destinations in terms of quality of talent and output.”

Ansgar Brockmeyer, Executive Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Stadler Rail, said, “This unit will be one of the most important centres for us as we plan on scaling up activities in India and in the APAC region. We are very happy with the support provided by the government and look forward to more business out of the region."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stadler Rail Rail coach Telangana
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp