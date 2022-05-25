Rs 1000 crore rail coach factory to come up in Telangana, expected to create 2500 jobs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana and Stadler Rail have announced an upcoming rail coach manufacturing unit to be set up in the state. This investment will be a joint venture between the home-grown Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. and Stadler Rail, with the latter being a majority stakeholder.

The joint venture will invest over Rs 1,000 crore over a period of two years into the manufacturing centre. This unit is expected to create employment for over 2,500 people from the state. The centre is set to be of extremely high importance to Stadler and Medha Servo as this will be the primary site of manufacturing for their tenders not only from India, but also for their customers across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

IT & Minister KT Rama Rao said, “I am extremely delighted that Stadler chose Hyderabad as their primary location for rail coach manufacturing for the complete APAC region in partnership with Medha Servo. This will show the world the potential that Hyderabad has, to match global investment destinations in terms of quality of talent and output.”

Ansgar Brockmeyer, Executive Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Stadler Rail, said, “This unit will be one of the most important centres for us as we plan on scaling up activities in India and in the APAC region. We are very happy with the support provided by the government and look forward to more business out of the region."