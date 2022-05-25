STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students under scanner for PM visit? ISB admin says no

Officials associated with the PM’s security arrangements, as a precautionary measure are carrying out background and antecedent verification.

Published: 25th May 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to ISB Hyderabad tomorrow, the B-school’s students are reportedly under the scanner. Social media posts of the students criticising the Prime Minister, Central government etc are being verified by security agencies. 

Officials associated with the PM’s security arrangements, as a precautionary measure are carrying out background and antecedent verification. These steps include verifying social media accounts of all those attending the convocation, including the students. Only after a clearance in this verification process, attendees including students would be allowed to enter the premises. 

Meanwhile, around 2,000 security personnel including police and State and Central agencies will be deployed for the event. Close to 1,500 personnel will be deputed inside the ISB campus, while others would be deputed for bandobast in the surrounding areas.Denying the said allegation, an official spokesperson from ISB said that no such checks were being conducted on their students. 

“It is mere speculation and no such checks are being done. All the students who are graduating will attend the graduation ceremony and no one will be denied permission. Only a few students have already informed us that due to personal and medical emergencies they may not be able to make it, but apart from that, 900+ students will be in attendance at the event,” the spokesperson said.

